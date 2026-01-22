Polish ambassador meets new director of Azerbaijan's MFA European Department
Foreign policy
- 22 January, 2026
- 15:54
Poland's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Pawel Radomski, has met with the new Director of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Department for Europe, Mammad Afiq Talibov, Report informs.
The meeting focused on the future development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, as well as Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, the Polish Embassy said on X.
