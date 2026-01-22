Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 15:54
    Polish ambassador meets new director of Azerbaijan's MFA European Department

    Poland's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Pawel Radomski, has met with the new Director of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Department for Europe, Mammad Afiq Talibov, Report informs.

    The meeting focused on the future development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, as well as Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, the Polish Embassy said on X.

    Paweł Radomski Poland Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Azərbaycan-Polşa ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığının gələcək inkişafı müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Польша обсудили развитие двустороннего сотрудничества

