    Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 20:23
    Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-Day Patriotic War, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I extend our most cordial and warm felicitations on the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-Day Patriotic War.

    This historic day stands as a powerful testament to Azerbaijan's courage, unity, and unwavering resolve in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, culminating in a decisive victory in liberating its ancestral lands, including the revered city of Shusha.

    This auspicious occasion is also the moment to commend Your Excellency's exceptional statesmanship, and visionary leadership in achieving the landmark agreement with Armenia, ushering the Caucasus region to enter an era of lasting peace and new economic opportunities.

    Excellency, I am greatly looking forward to joining you in the celebrations of Victory Day in Baku on 8 November 2025. I am confident that my visit will afford us a valuable opportunity to advance our mutually beneficial agenda, particularly in the light of the important landmark understanding reached during my visit to Khankendi for the 17th ECO Summit on 4th July 2025.

    In the days ahead, we are eagerly awaiting Your Excellency's visit to Pakistan, at your earliest convenience. In this regard, it is satisfying to note that our teams are working diligently to finalize all outstanding matters for the formal launch of a number of mutually beneficial initiatives during that visit.

    Availing myself of this opportunity, I wish to reaffirm to Your Excellency, Pakistan's resolute commitment to elevate our ties to a multifaceted and mutually rewarding strategic and economic partnership, for the shared benefit of our two brotherly peoples.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

    Pakistanın Baş naziri Azərbaycan Prezidentini təbrik edib
    Премьер-министр Пакистана поздравил президента Азербайджана

