Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 13:58
    Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    The Pakistani Foreign Ministry congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of the Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we extend our heartiest felicitation to its people and the Government," the MFA said on X.

    Pakistan Foreign Ministry Azerbaijan Victory Day
    Pakistan XİN Azərbaycanı Zəfər Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Пакистана поздравил Азербайджан с Днем Победы

    Latest News

    14:28
    Photo
    Video

    Military parade dedicated to fifth anniversary of Victory taking place in Baku – LIVE - UPDATED

    Military
    14:25

    Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Prime Minister of Pakistan: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passion

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sight

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTK

    Foreign policy
    14:14

    Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    14:04

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory Museum

    Domestic policy
    13:58

    Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any country

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed