Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 13:58
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of the Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we extend our heartiest felicitation to its people and the Government," the MFA said on X.
