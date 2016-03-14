PACE spring session program unveiled

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Next spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in Strasbourg on April 18-22.

Report informs referring to the press service of PACE, in the framework of the session the deputies will discuss issues such as immigration crisis in Europe, forced migration and its consequences and challenges, rights of refugees, the conflict in Ukraine, an election of judges to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR); Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Nils Muzhnieks will present his annual report.

Also during the session, on April 19 - Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu and President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker; on April 20 - Austrian President Heinz Fischer, on April 21 - Georgian Prime Minister Grigory Kvirikashvili will deliver a speech.