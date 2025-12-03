Over 25,000 participants expected in Azerbaijan for WUF13 in 2026

More than 25,000 people are expected to come to Azerbaijan next year for the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), according to Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13, Report informs.

Speaking during the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Mapping Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku on December 3, Rzayeva noted that both local and international visitors are expected to attend the event: "Overall, regional representation is very diverse. We hope that once again, countries from our region will actively participate in the forum."