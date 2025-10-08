OTS countries confirm support for development of Zangazur Corridor

Member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have expressed support for efforts to commission and develop the Zangazur Corridor, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration adopted following the 12th Summit of the organization's Heads of State.

"Express the support to the ongoing efforts by the Member States to operationalize and to develop the Zangazur Corridor, and reaffirm their commitment to use the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to its maximum potential, and underline the importance of the Trans-Caspian International East-West Middle Corridor, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad for strengthening interregional connectivity and diversifying trade routes between Europe and Asia," reads the statement.

Besides, the OTS countries "welcome the agreement reached between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on 8 August 2025 in Washington, D.C., regarding the opening of communications, which will enable unimpeded connectivity between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, unlocking the region"s transit potential and contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity."