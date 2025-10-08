Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:40
    The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) countries have called for coordinated implementation of the Turkic Week, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration, adopted following the 12th OTS Leaders' Summit.

    "Call for the efficient coordination among the OTS Member States and Observers as well as the Turkic Cooperation Organisations in the realization of the "Turkic Week" planned to be held in Vienna in January 2026, which will further contribute to the international visibility to the Turkic World," reads the statement.

    OTS Turkic Week Gabala declaration
    TDT-yə üzv dövlətlərin Vyanada keçiriləcək "Türk Həftəsi"ndə koordinasiyalı işləməsinə çağırış edilib
    ОТГ выступила за скоординированное проведение "Тюркской недели" в Вене

