OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in Vienna

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) countries have called for coordinated implementation of the Turkic Week, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration, adopted following the 12th OTS Leaders' Summit.

"Call for the efficient coordination among the OTS Member States and Observers as well as the Turkic Cooperation Organisations in the realization of the "Turkic Week" planned to be held in Vienna in January 2026, which will further contribute to the international visibility to the Turkic World," reads the statement.