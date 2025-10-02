Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:19
    Azerbaijan is the "gold reserve" of the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan is the gold reserve of the European Union because we are facing many challenges in energy, while you are rich [in resources] and cooperate with the EU. You have stable and strong leadership, which is why Azerbaijan is the EU's gold reserve," Orban stated.

    Viktor Orban: Azərbaycan Avropa İttifaqı üçün qızıl ehtiyatıdır
    Виктор Орбан: Азербайджан - золотой резерв для Евросоюза

