Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 12:19
Azerbaijan is the "gold reserve" of the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.
"Azerbaijan is the gold reserve of the European Union because we are facing many challenges in energy, while you are rich [in resources] and cooperate with the EU. You have stable and strong leadership, which is why Azerbaijan is the EU's gold reserve," Orban stated.
