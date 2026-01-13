Opening of Italy-Azerbaijan university reflects strong bilateral ties, official says

The opening of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku demonstrates the strength of bilateral relations and their steady upward development, said Edmondo Cirielli, Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Report informs.

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the Italy-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, he said it was encouraging to hold the commission's meeting again after a six-year break, noting that the previous session took place in Rome in February 2020. Cirielli also emphasized that bilateral cooperation has significantly intensified over the past three years following the formation of Italy's new government in October 2022 under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as reflected in a busy schedule of high-level visits.

He recalled Italian President Sergio Mattarella's visit to Azerbaijan in September last year, describing it as not only symbolic but also rich in practical outcomes. One of the highlights of the visit was the opening of the Italy-Azerbaijan University campus, which he called a clear example of strong ties between the two countries.

Cirielli stressed that cooperation in education and youth engagement helps bring the two nations closer. He also mentioned high-level contacts, including a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Denmark.

The deputy minister added that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the next stages of partnership development during his visit to Rome in late November. He noted that an important business forum is expected to be held in Baku in the near future, which would serve as a practical step toward strengthening trade relations and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.