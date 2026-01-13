Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Opening of Italy-Azerbaijan university reflects strong bilateral ties, official says

    Foreign policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 12:16
    Opening of Italy-Azerbaijan university reflects strong bilateral ties, official says

    The opening of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku demonstrates the strength of bilateral relations and their steady upward development, said Edmondo Cirielli, Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Report informs.

    Speaking at the sixth meeting of the Italy-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, he said it was encouraging to hold the commission's meeting again after a six-year break, noting that the previous session took place in Rome in February 2020. Cirielli also emphasized that bilateral cooperation has significantly intensified over the past three years following the formation of Italy's new government in October 2022 under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as reflected in a busy schedule of high-level visits.

    He recalled Italian President Sergio Mattarella's visit to Azerbaijan in September last year, describing it as not only symbolic but also rich in practical outcomes. One of the highlights of the visit was the opening of the Italy-Azerbaijan University campus, which he called a clear example of strong ties between the two countries.

    Cirielli stressed that cooperation in education and youth engagement helps bring the two nations closer. He also mentioned high-level contacts, including a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Denmark.

    The deputy minister added that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the next stages of partnership development during his visit to Rome in late November. He noted that an important business forum is expected to be held in Baku in the near future, which would serve as a practical step toward strengthening trade relations and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

    Italy-Azerbaijan University Edmondo Cirielli Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Sergio Mattarella Giorgia Meloni Ilham Aliyev
    Edmondo Çirielli: İtaliya-Azərbaycan Universitetinin açılması ikitərəfli əlaqələrin möhkəmliyini nümayiş etdirir
    Чириелли: Открытие Итало-азербайджанского университета демонстрирует прочность двусторонних связей

    Latest News

    12:47

    Mis-stitched horse plushie becomes viral sensation in China's Yiwu

    Interesting
    12:38

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Tartar Electromechanical Plant after reconstruction

    Domestic policy
    12:34

    Georgian FM: Middle Corridor vital for region

    Region
    12:17

    Azerbaijan, Italy to hold 65 events in 2026-2027

    Business
    12:16

    Opening of Italy-Azerbaijan university reflects strong bilateral ties, official says

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Shahbazov: Azerbaijan's transition to green energy to take cooperation with Italy to new level

    Energy
    11:47

    Italy praises results of Washington summit for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Italian investment in Azerbaijan reaches $805M

    Energy
    11:27

    Over 54 bcm of gas delivered to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    All News Feed