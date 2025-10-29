Ombudsman urges Montenegro to protect rights of detained Azerbaijanis

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has sent a letter to her Montenegrin counterpart, Siniša Bjeković, regarding the recent detention of several Azerbaijani citizens in Podgorica, Montenegro's capital.

According to Report, Aliyeva requested that the Montenegrin Ombudsman take the issue under supervision and ensure that the detained Azerbaijani citizens' rights are protected in line with Montenegro's national laws and international human rights obligations.

She emphasized the importance of upholding the presumption of innocence, access to legal assistance, and the right to use interpretation services for the detained individuals.

Aliyeva also highlighted the need to prevent any discrimination, hate speech, or hostility based on ethnic, national, or religious grounds, in accordance with principles enshrined in international human rights documents.

Several days ago, foreign media reported on a confrontation between a group of Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens and local residents in Montenegro.