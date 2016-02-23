Official welcoming ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev was held in Iran

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been held in Tehran.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Sadabad Palace accompanied by the cavalry.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in a square in front of Sadabad Palace decorated with national flags of the two countries.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

National anthems of Iran and Azerbaijan were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani posed for official photos.

State and government officials of Iran were introduced to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.