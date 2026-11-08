Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha

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An official welcome ceremony for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was held in Shusha on November 8.

Report"s correspondent dispatched to Garabagh says that a guard of honor was lined up for the visiting president in a square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Erdoğan.

The commander of the guard of honor reported to the Turkish president.

The national anthems of Türkiye and Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched past the heads of state to the sound of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Erdoğan, while members of the Turkish delegation were introduced to President Aliyev.

The presidents posed for an official photograph.