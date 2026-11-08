Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 14:41
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha

    An official welcome ceremony for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was held in Shusha on November 8.

    Report"s correspondent dispatched to Garabagh says that a guard of honor was lined up for the visiting president in a square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Erdoğan.

    The commander of the guard of honor reported to the Turkish president.

    The national anthems of Türkiye and Azerbaijan were played.

    The guard of honor marched past the heads of state to the sound of a military march.

    Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Erdoğan, while members of the Turkish delegation were introduced to President Aliyev.

    The presidents posed for an official photograph.

    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha
    Official welcome ceremony held for Erdoğan in Shusha

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