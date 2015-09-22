Novruz Mammadov: Europe owes Renaissance to Islam

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ "After studying the time of origination of Islam and its achievements attained in several hundred years, I came to conclusion that, Europe owes Renaissance to Islam."

Report informs, Deputy head of the Presidential Administration (PA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of PA, Novruz Mammadov posted on his Twitter page today.

" Regrettably, they choose to remain silent about this truth in Europe", he added.