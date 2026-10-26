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    Azerbaijan approves intergovernmental agreements with Uzbekistan on tourism and culture

    Domestic policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:13
    Azerbaijan approves intergovernmental agreements with Uzbekistan on tourism and culture

    Azerbaijan has approved agreements with Uzbekistan on cooperation in tourism and culture, signed in Tashkent on August 23, 2026.

    According to Report, the relevant decrees were signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Under the decrees, the "Agreement on Cooperation in Tourism between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan" and the "Agreement on Cooperation in Culture between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan" have been approved.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Uzbek government that Azerbaijan has completed the domestic procedures required for the agreements to enter into force.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations Tourism sector
    Azərbaycanla Özbəkistan arasında turizm və mədəniyyət sahələrində əməkdaşlıq sazişləri təsdiqlənib
    Азербайджан утвердил соглашения о сотрудничестве в сферах туризма и культуры с Узбекистаном
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