Participants of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to visit Shusha
Cultural policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 13:15
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As part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, a tour will be organized to Azerbaijan's Shusha, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov said during a press conference dedicated to the forum, Report informs.
Jafarov highlighted that the purpose of the tour is to promote a deeper understanding of Shusha's cultural heritage and showcase it to the international community.
"Since its liberation, Shusha has undergone extensive restoration and development. Numerous measures have been taken to preserve its cultural heritage. As part of the forum, a tour of the city will be organized. All forum participants will be able to join the visit," he said.
VII Ümumdünya Mədəniyyətlərarası Dialoq Forumunun iştirakçıları Şuşaya səfər edəcəklər
Участники VII Всемирного форума межкультурного диалога посетят Шушу
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