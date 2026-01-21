Non-resident ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan to visit Baku
Foreign policy
- 21 January, 2026
- 15:03
The term of office of the Non-Resident Ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan, Gombosuren Munkhbayar, is coming to an end, the country's embassy told Report's Turkish bureau.
According to the information, the ambassador, who is based in Türkiye, will visit Baku on January 26–27.
During the visit, he will hold a number of bilateral meetings, including at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
