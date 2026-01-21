Non-resident ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan to visit Baku

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 15:03
    The term of office of the Non-Resident Ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan, Gombosuren Munkhbayar, is coming to an end, the country's embassy told Report's Turkish bureau.

    According to the information, the ambassador, who is based in Türkiye, will visit Baku on January 26–27.

    During the visit, he will hold a number of bilateral meetings, including at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

    Mongolia Gombosuren Munkhbayar
    Monqolustanın Azərbaycandakı qeyri-rezident səfiri Bakıya səfər edəcək
    Посол-нерезидент Монголии в Азербайджане проведет ряд встреч в Баку

