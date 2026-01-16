Nikkei: Azerbaijan modernizing logistics infrastructure to develop transport routes

Azerbaijan is actively modernizing its logistics infrastructure, as the country serves as a central link for several international transport corridors passing through its territory, Report informs, citing an article published in the Japanese newspaper Nikkei.

At the end of 2025, a Nikkei correspondent visited the Baku International Sea Port and assessed the country's logistics potential:

"Azerbaijani officials told Nikkei about 40% of containerized cargo that arrives at Baku port originates in China, ranging from vehicles to garments, while the remaining cargo comes from other Central Asian countries. The volume of goods transported on the return journey to China remains limited and consists mainly of mineral fuels, lubricants, and other related products."

The article highlights that the container turnover at Baku port in 2025 exceeded 107,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), more than double the 2020 figure.

"Azerbaijan has a target annual capacity of 25 million tons and 500,000 TEU by the end of 2028," Nikkei said.

The newspaper also cites an interview with President Ilham Aliyev for local TV channels, in which he noted China"s role in increasing cargo flows and added that Azerbaijan expects goods from China and Central Asian countries to transit via the Zangazur Corridor.

In line with this, Azerbaijan is modernizing its transport and logistics infrastructure:

"Azerbaijan is expanding capacity at its main port and accelerating construction and upgrades along the Trans-Caspian route, including nearly 1,200 km of railways and roads," the article notes.

The article also quotes Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, on the prospects created by regional logistics development:

"Our strategy is to make the South Caucasus an area of geopolitical cooperation, not competition and confrontation," Nikkei cites Hajiyev.

Regarding the TRIPP (Trump International Regional Partnership Project), the publication notes the planned timeline.

It says that when the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is completed, such trucks would travel by road to the southern border Azerbaijan shares with Armenia, skirt along the new railway line on the southern edges of Armenia onward to the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan and further on to Türkiye.