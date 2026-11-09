Niagara Falls illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
Foreign policy
- 09 November, 2026
- 11:50
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The world-famous Niagara Falls was illuminated with the colors of Azerbaijan's national flag, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Canada wrote on X, Report informs.
The illumination of the waterfall in blue, red, and green tones was timed to coincide with the celebration of November 8, Victory Day, and November 9, National Flag Day.
Video
Video
Latest News
18:38
Kushner: President Trump is determined to end Russia-Ukraine warOther countries
18:15
Eka Tkeshelashvili: Environmental issues concern not only the South Caucasus but the entire worldEcology
18:03
Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – UpdatedRegion
17:53
Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%Business
17:29
IATA: Processing single transaction costs airlines more than profit earned per passengerInfrastructure
17:25
Mukhtar Babayev: Water security is a strategic priority for AzerbaijanEcology
17:21
Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31Foreign policy
17:19
COP31: Caspian Sea issues among Azerbaijan's key prioritiesEcology
17:12
Elchin Ibadov: SOCAR Türkiye's assets reach 692 billion lirasEnergy