Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    New York mayor proclaims November 8, 2025, as Azerbaijan Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 10:07
    New York mayor proclaims November 8, 2025, as Azerbaijan Victory Day

    The Mayor's Office of New York City has issued an official proclamation recognizing November 8, 2025, as the Republic of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Report informs.

    The proclamation was addressed to the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation (AAYF). In the document, the city's mayor congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on their historic Victory Day and expressed solidarity in their celebration.

    The proclamation highlights that the AAYF is a respected youth organization promoting cultural exchange, youth development, and civic engagement. Through seminars, mentorship initiatives, and networking opportunities, the federation brings together Azerbaijani youth. Operating across New York City's five boroughs and in various US states, the AAYF supports young Azerbaijani Americans in their personal and professional growth.

    It further notes that the AAYF collaborates with universities and community organizations to create inclusive environments for learning and mutual understanding.

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated in the certificate:

    "I applaud the AAYF for its commitment to the advancement of Azerbaijani New Yorkers and its efforts to build a brighter future for all."

    The proclamation was presented to Leyla Aslanova, President of the AAYF.

    The Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation was founded in 2023 by Azerbaijani students studying in the United States.

    You

    New York City proclamation Victory Day Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Nyu-York meri 8 noyabrı Azərbaycanın Zəfər Günü kimi tanıyıb
    Photo
    Мэр Нью-Йорка признал 8 ноября Днем Победы Азербайджана

    Latest News

    10:07
    Photo

    New York mayor proclaims November 8, 2025, as Azerbaijan Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    09:50

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on National Flag Day

    Domestic policy
    09:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Embassy in US marks Victory Day at Illinois University

    Foreign policy
    09:18

    Ilham Aliyev shares post on National Flag Day

    Domestic policy
    09:05

    Ilham Aliyev shares post on military parade in Baku

    Military
    09:00

    Syrian president arrives in US for landmark visit

    Other countries
    00:00

    Azerbaijan celebrates National Flag Day

    Domestic policy
    22:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijani flag raised in New York to mark 5th anniversary of Victory Day

    Diaspora
    21:57

    Top defense officials of several countries attend military parade in Baku

    Military
    All News Feed