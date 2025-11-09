New York mayor proclaims November 8, 2025, as Azerbaijan Victory Day

The Mayor's Office of New York City has issued an official proclamation recognizing November 8, 2025, as the Republic of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Report informs.

The proclamation was addressed to the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation (AAYF). In the document, the city's mayor congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on their historic Victory Day and expressed solidarity in their celebration.

The proclamation highlights that the AAYF is a respected youth organization promoting cultural exchange, youth development, and civic engagement. Through seminars, mentorship initiatives, and networking opportunities, the federation brings together Azerbaijani youth. Operating across New York City's five boroughs and in various US states, the AAYF supports young Azerbaijani Americans in their personal and professional growth.

It further notes that the AAYF collaborates with universities and community organizations to create inclusive environments for learning and mutual understanding.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated in the certificate:

"I applaud the AAYF for its commitment to the advancement of Azerbaijani New Yorkers and its efforts to build a brighter future for all."

The proclamation was presented to Leyla Aslanova, President of the AAYF.

The Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation was founded in 2023 by Azerbaijani students studying in the United States.

