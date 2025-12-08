Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    New head appointed to Moldova-Azerbaijan interparliamentary working group

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 13:49
    The head of the interparliamentary working group between the Moldovan Parliament and Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has been changed, Report informs.

    The group will now be chaired by Ion Groza, a deputy from the ruling Action and Solidarity party. Previously, the position was held for a long time by deputy Vitalie Jacot.

    Moldova-Azərbaycan parlamentlərarası işçi qrupunun rəhbəri dəyişib
    Сменился руководитель молдавско-азербайджанской межпарламентской рабочей группы

