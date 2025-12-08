New head appointed to Moldova-Azerbaijan interparliamentary working group
Foreign policy
08 December, 2025
- 13:49
The head of the interparliamentary working group between the Moldovan Parliament and Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has been changed, Report informs.
The group will now be chaired by Ion Groza, a deputy from the ruling Action and Solidarity party. Previously, the position was held for a long time by deputy Vitalie Jacot.
