Samir Sharifov: Cargo through Zangazur Corridor could reach 865,000 TEU by 2040

Azerbaijan"s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov spoke at the New Silk Road forum held as part of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

According to Report, Sharifov emphasized in his remarks that Azerbaijan"s role at the intersection of the East–West and North–South transport corridors is of critical importance to global supply chains, including the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor.

Sharifov presented the latest statistics on the country"s logistics capacity, noting that freight traffic along the Middle Corridor increased by 11% last year, while cargo volumes on the North–South corridor rose by 12%.

He said that following the modernization of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, its annual carrying capacity has reached 5 million tons, while the target is to expand the capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port to 25 million tons.

It was particularly highlighted that container traffic (TEU) at the Port of Baku increased by 40% year on year last year, exceeding 107,000 TEU.

Sharifov also underscored the strategic importance of the Zangazur Corridor, known as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). He said the project has the potential to generate cargo flows of up to 865,000 TEU by 2040, while also establishing a reliable overland link between Europe and Central Asia.

In conclusion, the deputy prime minister stressed the importance of international cooperation in the digitalization of border crossings and the harmonization of customs procedures, particularly coordination among Central Asian and South Caucasus countries, and called on partner states to engage in joint efforts.