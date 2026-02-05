International Legal Forum LEGIS concludes in Baku

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 18:25
    The international legal forum LEGIS has concluded in Baku.

    According to Report, the forum was held to promote cooperation between the public and private sectors on legal issues, facilitate the exchange of knowledge among legal professionals, and discuss key legislative reforms.

    Speakers at the opening ceremony included Azerbaijan"s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Judicial-Legal Council Inam Karimov, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, CEO of PASHA Holding Jalal Gasimov, and Director of the Legal Affairs and Government Relations Department at PASHA Holding Aytaj Gasimova.

    The forum also featured presentations and panel discussions on pressing legal issues, with the participation of Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Chairman of the Bar Association Anar Bagirov, Rector of the Justice Academy Rovshan Ismayilov, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli, Judge of the European Court of Human Rights Latif Huseynov, and Chairman of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court Sinan Hajiyev.

    The forum further attracted attention through presentations by international experts. One of the event"s honorary guests was Jamie Susskind, a researcher at Harvard and Oxford universities and a barrister practicing in England and Wales.

    "LEGIS" Beynəlxalq Hüquq Forumu başa çatıb
    В Баку завершился международный юридический форум LEGIS

