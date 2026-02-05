UN-Habitat technical mission visits Baku as part of preparations for WUF13

The WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company hosted a UN-Habitat technical mission in Baku to discuss and coordinate technical, organizational and operational preparations for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

A number of meetings were held during the mission to address a wide range of priority areas, including broadcasting and media operations, venue preparedness, Urban Expo planning, branding and wayfinding, ICT and audiovisual systems, accessibility, logistics, sustainability, and stakeholder coordination.

Intensive operational readiness activities are underway across live streaming and media engagement, venue master planning, city and venue branding, transport, catering, security, volunteer management, and workforce coordination are ongoing.

These activities represent a significant milestone toward delivering a well-organized, inclusive, and high-quality WUF13.