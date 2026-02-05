Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    UN-Habitat technical mission visits Baku as part of preparations for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 18:29
    UN-Habitat technical mission visits Baku as part of preparations for WUF13

    The WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company hosted a UN-Habitat technical mission in Baku to discuss and coordinate technical, organizational and operational preparations for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

    A number of meetings were held during the mission to address a wide range of priority areas, including broadcasting and media operations, venue preparedness, Urban Expo planning, branding and wayfinding, ICT and audiovisual systems, accessibility, logistics, sustainability, and stakeholder coordination.

    Intensive operational readiness activities are underway across live streaming and media engagement, venue master planning, city and venue branding, transport, catering, security, volunteer management, and workforce coordination are ongoing.

    These activities represent a significant milestone toward delivering a well-organized, inclusive, and high-quality WUF13.

    WUF13 UN-Habitat preparations
    Video
    WUF13-ə hazırlıq çərçivəsində "UN-Habitat"ın texniki missiyası Bakıya səfər edib
    Video
    Техническая миссия UN-Habitat посетила Баку в рамках подготовки к WUF13

    Latest News

    19:03

    Media: Russia, US agree to observe new START terms for another six months

    Other countries
    18:52

    Fars: Iran's hypersonic Khorramshahr-4 missiles deployed in bunkers for first time

    Region
    18:29

    UN-Habitat technical mission visits Baku as part of preparations for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    18:25
    Photo

    International Legal Forum LEGIS concludes in Baku

    Domestic policy
    18:10

    Samir Sharifov: Cargo through Zangazur Corridor could reach 865,000 TEU by 2040

    Foreign policy
    18:02

    BIG: France forces local populations in colonies to leave their lands

    Foreign policy
    17:53

    Sweden provides over $110 million for Ukraine's energy sector

    Other countries
    17:41

    US, Russia agree to reestablish military-to-military dialogue after Ukraine talks

    Other countries
    17:31

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's support for reconstruction and development efforts of brotherly country is vivid manifestation of our friendly relations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed