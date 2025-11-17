New cooperation opportunities discussed between Baku, Amsterdam

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Caroline Ramaekers, Head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, concluded her visit to Azerbaijan on 13–14 November, the Dutch Embassy to Azerbaijan wrote on X, Report informs.

    According to the embassy, she met public authorities to discuss political dialogue, bilateral relations and new opportunities for cooperation between the Netherlands and Azerbaijan.

    Ramaekers also met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and Anar Ajamov, Acting Director for Europe at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    "Meetings with AZPROMO covered investment opportunities for Dutch companies, the business environment, and Azerbaijan's export potential to the Netherlands. The visit ended with a networking reception hosted by the embassy, bringing partners together for open exchange," reads the post.

    Bakı ilə Amsterdam arasında yeni əməkdaşlıq imkanları müzakirə olunub
    В Баку прошли встречи дипломата МИД Нидерландов с госструктурами и бизнесом

