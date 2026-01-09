Logo of Azerbaijan's 'Sports Capital' unveiled

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports has unveiled the logo and visual identity of the city of Gazakh, which has been named the country's "Sports Capital" for 2026.

According to Report, citing the ministry, the logo features Mount Goyazan and the Dilbaz horse-both symbols of Gazakh. The project's slogan, "Gazakh – join the movement!", is intended to reflect the city's sporting spirit and dynamism.

The project's mascot depicts a young athlete holding a saz, a symbol of the ashug art traditionally associated with Gazakh. Both the slogan and the mascot for the "Sports Capital" project were created using artificial intelligence.

Gazakh was designated Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2026 following a vote held at a meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on December 16, 2024.

By way of reminder, Guba held the status of Sports Capital in 2024, followed by Gabala in 2025.