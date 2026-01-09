Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Logo of Azerbaijan's 'Sports Capital' unveiled

    Individual sports
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 17:13
    Logo of Azerbaijan's 'Sports Capital' unveiled

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports has unveiled the logo and visual identity of the city of Gazakh, which has been named the country's "Sports Capital" for 2026.

    According to Report, citing the ministry, the logo features Mount Goyazan and the Dilbaz horse-both symbols of Gazakh. The project's slogan, "Gazakh – join the movement!", is intended to reflect the city's sporting spirit and dynamism.

    The project's mascot depicts a young athlete holding a saz, a symbol of the ashug art traditionally associated with Gazakh. Both the slogan and the mascot for the "Sports Capital" project were created using artificial intelligence.

    Gazakh was designated Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2026 following a vote held at a meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on December 16, 2024.

    By way of reminder, Guba held the status of Sports Capital in 2024, followed by Gabala in 2025.

    Gazakh sports capital logo
    Azərbaycanın "İdman Paytaxtı"nın loqosu təqdim edilib
    Представлен логотип "Спортивной столицы" Азербайджана

    Latest News

    18:44

    Mirzoyan, Kvien discuss Armenia–US relations and TRIPP project

    Region
    18:34

    Russian strikes on Kyiv damage utility systems of Ukraine's parliament

    Other countries
    18:26

    EU countries give preliminary approval to MERCOSUR agreement

    Other countries
    18:16

    Papoyan names goods for potential export from Armenia to Azerbaijan

    Region
    17:56

    EU proposes expanded cooperation with Syria and aid package

    Other countries
    17:44

    Intellectual Property Agency responds to portrayal of Azerbaijani song as Armenian

    Culture
    17:42

    TAP opens revision window for non-binding phase of 2025 market test

    Energy
    17:34

    Armenia, Iran hold political consultations

    Region
    17:21

    US in process of seizing Olina tanker in the Caribbean, US official says

    Other countries
    All News Feed