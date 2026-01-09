EU urges Iran to refrain from violence against peaceful protesters

The European Union (EU) has expressed serious concern over the growing number of deaths and injuries, condemning any violence against peaceful demonstrators, Anouar El Anouni, EU Spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated at a briefing in Brussels, Report informs.

The EU called on Iranian authorities to respect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and to restore internet access, according to the spokesman.

"The people of Iran are expressing their legitimate aspiration for a better life. Any violence against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable," he stressed.

El Anouni noted that the EU is closely monitoring developments in Iran, including recent events in the southwest of the country. He declined to comment on remarks by Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iran's last Shah, who urged Europe to act more decisively in support of the Iranian people.

Responding to a question about possible regime change in Iran, the EU representative emphasized that this is not part of the "consolidated policy of the European Union regarding Iran."