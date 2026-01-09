Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Energy
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 16:59
    BP starts servicing subsea wells in Caspian Sea for first time from Khankendi vessel

    BP Azerbaijan will begin subsea operations next week at a number of wells in the Deepwater Gunashli area (part of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (CDWG) block) in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Russell Morrice, BP's vice president of wells for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (AGT) region, wrote on LinkedIn, Report informs.

    "The BP AGT Wells team is now ready to deploy the first LWIV (Light Well Intervention Vessel) in the Caspian Sea. The subsea construction vessel ‘Khankendi' has now been fully converted and will sail to the CDWG field in the next week for a series of subsea interventions.

    This activity will be the first-ever global use of the Oceaneering BORIS (Blue Ocean Riserless Intervention System) supported by Saipem as vessel operator and SLB for intervention equipment. This project has been a huge effort by the combined team to mobilize all the equipment and install it successfully on the KK vessel," he wrote.

    BP dünyada ilk dəfə "Xankəndi" gəmisi ilə Xəzərdəki sualtı quyulara xidmət göstərməyə başlayır
    BP впервые в мире приступает к обслуживанию подводных скважин на Каспии с судна "Ханкенди"

