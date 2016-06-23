 Top
    New Ambassador of Belgium to Azerbaijan assumes office in August

    Bert Shufs will replace Carine Petit, held the post of Ambassador of Belgium in Baku in September 2013

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The new Ambassador of Belgium to Azerbaijan Bert Shufs will begin his diplomatic activities on August 1, Report informs citing the Belgian media.

    Earlier B.Shufs served as advisor on planning policy and the prevention of conflicts at department to promote peace of Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    He will replace Carine Petit, held the post of Ambassador of Belgium in Baku in September 2013.

    Notably, B.Shufs will take office after presenting his credentials to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

