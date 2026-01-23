Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    NATO finalizing work on partnership program with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 12:09
    NATO finalizing work on partnership program with Azerbaijan

    NATO expressed readiness to expand political dialogue and practical cooperation with Azerbaijan and continue supporting reforms in security and defense, including the completion of the Individually Tailored Program between NATO and Azerbaijan (ITPP).

    As Report informs with reference to NATO, this was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska.

    The NATO Deputy Secretary General emphasized that the ITPP is a multi-year cooperation format and provides Azerbaijan with access to various partnership initiatives, including the modernization of defense education, demining, security provision, countering information threats, and developing cyber defense.

    Sekerinska welcomed Azerbaijan's long-standing partnership with NATO, confirmed by more than three decades of political dialogue and practical cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, including military operational compatibility and defense education.

    Also during the meetings, Radmila Šekerinska highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy independence, including Ukraine's, and emphasized that gas exports have strengthened the energy independence of several NATO allies.

    On January 21-22, Radmila Šekerinska visited Azerbaijan, where she met with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Chairman of the Milli Mejlis Sahiba Gafarova, and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbekov.

    NATO Radmila Šekerinska
    NATO Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlıq proqramı üzərində işi tamamlayır
    НАТО завершает работу над программой партнерства с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    13:00

    Azerbaijan extends suspension of business inspections for another year

    Business
    12:56

    Armenia's regulatory authority: No issues found with quality of gasoline from Azerbaijan

    Region
    12:54

    Consultant selection begins for Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Energy Corridor

    Energy
    12:41

    CESI begins work on feasibility study for Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor

    Energy
    12:26

    Azerbaijan's oil exports to Czechia exceeded 1.4M tons in 2025

    Energy
    12:10

    Azerbaijan discusses cooperation prospects with Menzies Aviation

    Business
    12:09

    NATO finalizing work on partnership program with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:53

    Georgia's aluminum imports from Azerbaijan double in cost

    Business
    11:36

    NATO appoints new special rep for South Caucasus and Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed