NATO finalizing work on partnership program with Azerbaijan

NATO expressed readiness to expand political dialogue and practical cooperation with Azerbaijan and continue supporting reforms in security and defense, including the completion of the Individually Tailored Program between NATO and Azerbaijan (ITPP).

As Report informs with reference to NATO, this was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska.

The NATO Deputy Secretary General emphasized that the ITPP is a multi-year cooperation format and provides Azerbaijan with access to various partnership initiatives, including the modernization of defense education, demining, security provision, countering information threats, and developing cyber defense.

Sekerinska welcomed Azerbaijan's long-standing partnership with NATO, confirmed by more than three decades of political dialogue and practical cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, including military operational compatibility and defense education.

Also during the meetings, Radmila Šekerinska highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy independence, including Ukraine's, and emphasized that gas exports have strengthened the energy independence of several NATO allies.

On January 21-22, Radmila Šekerinska visited Azerbaijan, where she met with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Chairman of the Milli Mejlis Sahiba Gafarova, and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbekov.