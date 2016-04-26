Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser: Baku Declaration of VII UNAOC Global Forum adopted

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Declaration was adopted at the VII Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations of the United Nations (UNAOC).

Report informs, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser said at a meeting of the High Level Meeting of the Friends of UNAOC (the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations) in Baku.

He noted that the group had reached a consensus, and as a result was adopted the Baku Declaration.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement, which refused to take part in the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations in Baku, noting that the parties can not reach a consensus and the Declaration of the Forum will be not accepted.