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    Mukhtar Babayev supports Türkiye's efforts to make COP31 implementation-focused

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 23:22
    Mukhtar Babayev supports Türkiye's efforts to make COP31 implementation-focused

    Azerbaijan has expressed support for Türkiye's leadership and its efforts to make COP31 a conference focused on practical implementation, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said on X.

    According to Report, the discussions took place during the high-level preparatory meeting (PreCOP31) ahead of the 31st session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

    "Addressed the Plenary Discussion at PreCOP31 in Fiji, presenting Azerbaijan's perspective on the key priorities as we move towards Antalya.

    We strongly support Türkiye's leadership and its focus on making COP31 an implementation-focused COP. A strong Action Agenda will help connect climate commitments with finance, investment, technology and partnerships, accelerating delivery on the ground.

    As we connect Baku, Belem and Antalya, our focus must remain on turning decisions into action and delivering tangible results for people and communities," Babayev said.

    Mukhtar Babayev
    Muxtar Babayev: Türkiyənin COP31-i icraya yönəlmiş COP-a çevirmək cəhdlərini dəstəkləyirik
    Мухтар Бабаев поддержал усилия Турции по практическим действиям на COP31
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