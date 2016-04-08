​Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow hosts meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.

Report was informed by the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting will conclude implementation of the Plan of multi-level ministerial consultations within CIS for 2015 and outline a similar plan for 2016.

The agenda of the consultation in 2015 included issues of interaction within the CIS cooperation in countering new challenges and threats, expert control and non-proliferation.

The day before Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left for Moscow to attend a meeting.