 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attends the meeting

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow hosts meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.

    Report was informed by the CIS Executive Committee.

    The meeting will conclude implementation of the Plan of multi-level ministerial consultations within CIS for 2015 and outline a similar plan for 2016.

    The agenda of the consultation in 2015 included issues of interaction within the CIS cooperation in countering new challenges and threats, expert control and non-proliferation.

    The day before Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left for Moscow to attend a meeting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi