​Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow hosts meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.
Report was informed by the CIS Executive Committee.
The meeting will conclude implementation of the Plan of multi-level ministerial consultations within CIS for 2015 and outline a similar plan for 2016.
The agenda of the consultation in 2015 included issues of interaction within the CIS cooperation in countering new challenges and threats, expert control and non-proliferation.
The day before Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left for Moscow to attend a meeting.
