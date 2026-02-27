Mihai Popșoi, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, will visit Azerbaijan on March 6 on an official visit, Moldova's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alexander Esaulenko, told Report.

"During the visit, a series of meetings are scheduled for the minister with representatives of various Azerbaijani government bodies on the same day," he said.

Mihai Popșoi will also participate in an event celebrating the Mărțișor holiday at the Moldovan Embassy in Baku. The event will include interaction with members of the Moldovan diaspora.

For children attending the celebration, a master class on making thread ornaments (mărțișor) will be organized.