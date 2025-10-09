Moldova hopes to hold new round of political consultations with Azerbaijan in 2026

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 13:49
    Moldova and Azerbaijan may hold another round of political consultations in 2026, Moldova's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alexandr Esaulenco, told Report.

    "In April of this year, we had a rich and fruitful bilateral dialogue, a key element of which was the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. On the Moldovan side, the commission was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Bolea. During his visit, political consultations between the foreign ministries were also held. We hope that another round of these meetings will take place next year. In my opinion, they should be primarily practical, reflecting the strategic interests of our countries," the diplomat noted.

    The ambassador also expressed hope that high-level visits between the two sides will take place in the near future.

    "Just a few days ago, Moldovan President Maia Sandu met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen. This bilateral meeting reflects our good-neighborly, partner-like, and strategic relations, as well as the friendly ties between the leaders of our states. I hope that high-level visits will be organized in the near future, but I cannot disclose specific details at this time. Regarding ministerial visits, I believe that the next meeting on the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which will be held in Azerbaijan, as well as other international events organized by your country, could include the participation of politicians and representatives from Moldova, including ministers and other high-ranking officials," added Alexandr Esaulenco.

    Moldova 2026-cı ildə Azərbaycanla siyasi məsləhətləşmələrin yeni raundunu keçirməyi ümid edir
    Молдова надеется провести в 2026 году новый раунд политических консультаций с Азербайджаном

