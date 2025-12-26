Mirziyoyev calls Azerbaijan's accession to Central Asian format historic

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that Azerbaijan's inclusion as a full member in the Central Asian Heads of State Consultative Meetings' format is of historic significance, according to Report.

"During the recent Consultative Meeting of the Regional Heads of State in Tashkent, an initiative was put forward to create a strategic format for the Central Asian Community with the goal of elevating integration processes to a qualitatively new level. The decision to admit Azerbaijan to the Central Asian format as a full member was of historic significance," he said as he addressed the country's parliament and people.

According to Mirziyoyev, this step will contribute to strengthening strategic connectivity and stability between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.