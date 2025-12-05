Minister: Strengthening Turkic world is one of key priorities for Azerbaijan

Strengthening unity within the Turkic world is one of Azerbaijan's key priorities, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the OTS has already become an influential platform globally, with political, economic, social, cultural, and heritage-based ties among member states deepening further.

"Our meeting today is a historic event that contributes to achieving important goals for social development in our countries. Expanding these ties and strengthening the Turkic world are among Azerbaijan's top priorities. Azerbaijan has always contributed to the unity of the Turkic world and will remain committed to these ideals," Aliyev stated.