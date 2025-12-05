Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Minister: Strengthening Turkic world is one of key priorities for Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 12:13
    Minister: Strengthening Turkic world is one of key priorities for Azerbaijan

    Strengthening unity within the Turkic world is one of Azerbaijan's key priorities, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the OTS has already become an influential platform globally, with political, economic, social, cultural, and heritage-based ties among member states deepening further.

    "Our meeting today is a historic event that contributes to achieving important goals for social development in our countries. Expanding these ties and strengthening the Turkic world are among Azerbaijan's top priorities. Azerbaijan has always contributed to the unity of the Turkic world and will remain committed to these ideals," Aliyev stated.

    Turkic states OTS Anar Aliyev key priorities
    Nazir: Türk dünyasının gücləndirilməsi Azərbaycanın prioritetlərindəndir
    Министр: Укрепление тюркского мира — один из приоритетов Азербайджана

    Latest News

    13:51
    Photo

    SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus Airport

    Energy
    13:43
    Photo

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to hold land competitions in near future

    AIC
    13:42

    Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture Festival

    Cultural policy
    13:38
    Photo

    OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protection

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about Azerbaijan

    Media
    13:27

    State minister: London, Baku have ambitious plans for defense co-op - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    13:27

    Azerbaijan seeks to expand education cooperation with Georgia

    Education and science
    13:24

    Western Azerbaijan Community: 'Our struggle for return to historical lands based on int'l law'

    Domestic policy
    13:22
    Photo

    Central Asian leaders call on UN Member States to support Kyrgyzstan for UN Security Council for 2027–2028

    Other countries
    All News Feed