Türkiye's exports hit record $273.4B in 2025, Erdogan says
Region
- 04 January, 2026
- 09:44
Türkiye's exports rose by 4.5% year-on-year in 2025 to reach $273.4 billion, marking the highest annual export figure in the country's history, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Report informs.
Erdogan shared the data on his X account, noting that December export revenues totaled $26.4 billion, the highest monthly figure ever recorded by Türkiye.
Erdogan added that Istanbul ranked first in exports with $57.8 billion, followed by Kocaeli, Izmir, Bursa and Tekirdag.
2025 yılı mal ihracatımız, önceki yıla kıyasla %4,5 artarak 273,4 milyar dolara ulaştı.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) January 3, 2026
Böylece cumhuriyet tarihimizin en yüksek yıllık ihracatını gerçekleştirdik.… pic.twitter.com/J5676sTMyd
Latest News
10:03
US defense chief does not rule out full-scale operation in VenezuelaOther countries
09:44
Türkiye's exports hit record $273.4B in 2025, Erdogan saysRegion
09:35
Venezuela's Supreme Court orders Delcy Rodriguez become interim presidentOther countries
09:19
Pyongyang fires ballistic missiles as South Korean President makes state visit to ChinaOther countries
09:06
Video
Nicolas Maduro lands in New York after capture by US forcesOther countries
19:11
Azerbaijan observes nearly 55% growth in revenues from sugar exportsBusiness
18:58
FM: Ukraine doesn't recognize Maduro's legitimacyOther countries
18:27
Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in VenezuelaOther countries
18:08