    Türkiye's exports hit record $273.4B in 2025, Erdogan says

    Türkiye's exports rose by 4.5% year-on-year in 2025 to reach $273.4 billion, marking the highest annual export figure in the country's history, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Report informs.

    Erdogan shared the data on his X account, noting that December export revenues totaled $26.4 billion, the highest monthly figure ever recorded by Türkiye.

    Erdogan added that Istanbul ranked first in exports with $57.8 billion, followed by Kocaeli, Izmir, Bursa and Tekirdag.

