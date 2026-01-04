Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Venezuela's Supreme Court orders Delcy Rodriguez become interim president

    Other countries
    04 January, 2026
    09:35
    Venezuela's Supreme Court orders Delcy Rodriguez become interim president

    The Constitutional Chamber of Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered on Saturday that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez assume the role of acting president of the country in the absence of Nicolas Maduro, who was detained early Saturday morning in an operation by US forces, Report informs via Reuters.

    The court ruling said that Rodriguez would assume "the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the Nation."

    The ruling added that the court will debate the matter in order to "determine the applicable legal framework to guarantee the continuity of the State, the administration of government, and the defense of sovereignty in the face of the forced absence of the President of the Republic."

    Venezuela's Supreme Court Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro interim President
    Venesuelanın Ali Məhkəməsi vitse-prezidenti ölkənin müvəqqəti rəhbəri təyin edib
    Верховный суд Венесуэлы назначил вице-президента Родригес и.о. главы государства

