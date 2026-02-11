Arab Parliament president visits Alley of Honor, Victory Park in Baku

A delegation led by Arab Parliament President Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor and Victory Park in Baku.

According to the Milli Majlis press service, cited by Report, the delegation laid a wreath at the monument to the national leader, honoring his memory.

As part of the visit, the delegation also toured Victory Park, where a wreath was laid at the monument commemorating the Victory.