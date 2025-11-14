MFA: Russia's missile strikes on Azerbaijani targets in Ukraine raise questions about their deliberate nature

Repeated damage to Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Ukraine and Azerbaijani-owned structures as a result of Russian missile strikes raises questions about the deliberate nature of these missile strikes, reads a protest note handed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov in connection with Russia's missile and drone strikes on Kyiv last night, which damaged the infrastructure of the Azerbaijani embassy, Report informs.

"It was stated that as a result of an airstrike carried out with a 'Kinzhal' missile by Russia on January 2, 2024, a crater with a diameter of approximately 3 meters was formed about 35 steps away from the Embassy's administrative building, and an unexploded ordnance due to detonation failure was discovered at a depth of 8 meters from the ground.

It was also brought to attention that on August 28, 2025, as a result of an airstrike carried out approximately 50 meters from the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, the Embassy's administrative building and the consular section, the Ambassador's residence were damaged, the diplomatic mission's compound suffered a serious damage as well," reads the statement.

"At the same time, it was recalled that on August 8 and 18, 2025, drone attacks were carried out on the oil depot of the SOCAR company in the Odessa region, resulting in injuries to employees and significant damage to the infrastructure.

It was emphasized that all these facts raise questions about the deliberate nature of the missile attacks.

At the same time, it was recalled that the Russian side had been previously informed about all these facts through official note verbals, and that the coordinates of the buildings housing our diplomatic missions in Ukraine had been submitted to the Russian side as early as April 2022, when the Russian side has assured that the coordinates will be taken into account by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

During the meeting, it was stressed that such attacks on our diplomatic missions are unacceptable, and it was requested that the Russian side conduct an appropriate investigation into the issue and provide a detailed explanation."