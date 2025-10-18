MFA: Romania intends to accelerate dev't of joint projects with Azerbaijan

Romania reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and to accelerate the development of joint projects in all fields of common interest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania wrote on X, Report informs.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence! Romania reaffirms its commitment to deepening the bilateral Strategic Partnership and to accelerate the development of joint projects in all fields of common interest. Romania and Azerbaijan are key partners in important connectivity initiatives aimed at bringing closer Europe and the South Caucasus region," reads the post.