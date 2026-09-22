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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 19:36
    MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the so-called "presidential elections" held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia, Report informs.

    "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called 'presidential elections' held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia and their results," the statement reads.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Tskhinvali region Georgia
    XİN: Gürcüstanın Tsxinvali bölgəsində keçirilmiş qondarma "prezident seçkiləri"ni tanımırıq
    МИД: Азербайджан не признает т.н. "президентские выборы" в Цхинвальском регионе Грузии

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