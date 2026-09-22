MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia
Foreign policy
- 22 September, 2026
- 19:36
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the so-called "presidential elections" held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia, Report informs.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called 'presidential elections' held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia and their results," the statement reads.
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