Mexico reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan
- 14 January, 2026
- 17:58
Mexico has reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening bilateral dialogue with Baku, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said, Report informs.
"Today, we celebrate the 34th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan. We confirm our commitment to continue enhancing bilateral dialogue and seeking common ground in multilateral forums," the ministry said on X.
