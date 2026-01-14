Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Mexico reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    • 14 January, 2026
    Mexico has reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening bilateral dialogue with Baku, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said, Report informs.

    "Today, we celebrate the 34th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan. We confirm our commitment to continue enhancing bilateral dialogue and seeking common ground in multilateral forums," the ministry said on X.

    Meksika Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlığı gücləndirməyi hədəfləyib
    Мексика заявила о нацеленности на укрепление сотрудничества с Азербайджаном

