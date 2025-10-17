Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on meeting with Pope Leo XIV
Foreign policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 20:43
The First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, met with Pope Leo XIV as part of an official visit to the Holy See – Vatican.
According to Report, the First Vice President shared a corresponding post on Instagram.
"During her official visit to the Holy See on October 17, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV," the post reads.
