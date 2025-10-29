Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 11:01
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Türkiye on Republic Day.
According to Report, Mehriban Aliyeva shared a related post on her social media pages.
Latest News
11:14
Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy - soft power of modern worldForeign policy
11:09
Azerbaijan intends to establish air service with another city in ChinaInfrastructure
11:04
Emirati politician: Constitutions become living tools for homeland and citizensForeign policy
11:01
Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Türkiye on Republic DayForeign policy
10:46
Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan plays important role in forming new energy map of regionEnergy
10:33
Baku to host int'l conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility"Foreign policy
10:30
First meeting of ECO Working Group on Silk Road underway in Azerbaijan's ShakiForeign policy
10:26
Photo
Azerbaijani fertilizers from Sabirabad to be supplied abroadInfrastructure
10:20