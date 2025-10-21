Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian parliamentary speakers kick off in Geneva
Foreign policy
- 21 October, 2025
- 12:21
A meeting between Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, and Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, has begun in Geneva, Report informs.
The meeting is taking place within the framework of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.
Latest News
13:44
President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028Foreign policy
13:42
President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importanceForeign policy
13:36
Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 yearsRegion
13:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to ArmeniaForeign policy
13:31
Azerbaijan aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalismReligion
13:23
President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernizationForeign policy
13:18
Photo
Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate CouncilForeign policy
13:10
President Ilham Aliyev: A new era of peace begins between Azerbaijan and ArmeniaForeign policy
13:09