    Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian parliamentary speakers kick off in Geneva

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:21
    Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian parliamentary speakers kick off in Geneva

    A meeting between Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, and Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, has begun in Geneva, Report informs.

    The meeting is taking place within the framework of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

    Sahiba Gafarova Alen Simonyan Milli Majlis 151st IPU Assembly
