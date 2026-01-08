Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernity

Azerbaijan has declared 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" as Baku prepares to host the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in May 2026, Report informs referring to Architecture Update.

This decision establishes a national framework focused on urban planning policy, architectural culture, and sustainable development, aligning with Azerbaijan's growing engagement in international urban development agendas.

The declaration aims to preserve Azerbaijan's centuries-old traditions while integrating contemporary approaches to address current social, environmental, and spatial challenges. WUF13, organized by UN-Habitat, will address the global housing crisis, with nearly 3 billion people worldwide experiencing housing inadequacy.

Azerbaijan's selection as host reflects its blend of layered architectural heritage and modern development initiatives. The country has several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Icherisheher and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex in Baku, the Maiden Tower, and the historic center of Shaki with the Khan's Palace.