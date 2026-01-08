Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernity

    Foreign policy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 10:15
    Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernity

    Azerbaijan has declared 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" as Baku prepares to host the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in May 2026, Report informs referring to Architecture Update.

    This decision establishes a national framework focused on urban planning policy, architectural culture, and sustainable development, aligning with Azerbaijan's growing engagement in international urban development agendas.

    The declaration aims to preserve Azerbaijan's centuries-old traditions while integrating contemporary approaches to address current social, environmental, and spatial challenges. WUF13, organized by UN-Habitat, will address the global housing crisis, with nearly 3 billion people worldwide experiencing housing inadequacy.

    Azerbaijan's selection as host reflects its blend of layered architectural heritage and modern development initiatives. The country has several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Icherisheher and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex in Baku, the Maiden Tower, and the historic center of Shaki with the Khan's Palace.

    WUF13 architecture monuments Year of Urban Planning and Architecture
    KİV: Azərbaycanın WUF13-ün keçirilməsi üçün seçilməsi ölkədə ənənə və müasirliyin tarazlığını əks etdirir
    СМИ: Выбор Азербайджана для проведения WUF13 отражает баланс традиций и современности в стране

    Latest News

    10:36

    Ex-Man City star Mario Balotelli completes 14th transfer of his career

    Football
    10:35
    Photo

    Production capacity of Norm Cement Plant increased

    Business
    10:32

    Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in US attack

    Other countries
    10:22

    Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    10:15

    Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernity

    Foreign policy
    10:12

    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.6 per barrel

    Energy
    10:06
    Photo

    International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks off

    Individual sports
    10:01

    Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House says

    Other countries
    09:51

    China hacked email systems of US congressional committee staffers, FT says

    Other countries
    All News Feed