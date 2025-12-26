Mammadov: Declaration of 2026 as year of urban planning reflects Azerbaijan's approach to post-conflict reconstruction

Ilham Aliyev's decision to declare 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" reflects Azerbaijan's approach to post-conflict reconstruction, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"President Ilham Aliyev's decision to designate 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" reflects Azerbaijan's approach to post-conflict reconstruction - rebuilding cities in line with international standards, sustainability and the rights of affected communities. As Azerbaijan restores urban life in the liberated territories, this experience increasingly informs our engagement with global partners. In this context, Baku's hosting of the World Urban Forum 13 in May 2026 will provide a UN platform to exchange practical lessons on resilient, inclusive urban development in post-conflict settings," he said.