​Malena Mard: The EU hopes Azerbaijan to participate in the Eastern Partnership Summit at the highest level

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The EU hopes Azerbaijan to participate in the Eastern Partnership Summit at the highest level.

Report informs, this was stated by the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard at the press conference.

She noted that the invitation to the Eastern Partnership summit was sent to the President of Azerbaijan.

"We hope Azerbaijan to participate in the summit at the highest level. President Aliyev personally participated in previous two summits, we hope that the same will be in Riga," said the EU Ambassador.

The third Eastern Partnership Summit will be held in the Latvian capital Riga on May 21 and 22.