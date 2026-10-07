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    Lord Graham Brady: Achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is major progress

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 11:33
    Lord Graham Brady: Achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is major progress

    Achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is major progress, Graham Brady, a member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, said at the 4th International Conference within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

    According to Report, he noted that until missing persons are identified and their stories are brought to light, it is impossible to fully close this chapter for individuals, families and communities living with uncertainty.

    Graham Brady Missing persons Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Lord Qrem Bredi: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülhün əldə olunması böyük irəliləyişdir
    Лорд Грэм Брэди: Достижение мира между Азербайджаном и Арменией является большим прогрессом
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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